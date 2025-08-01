More Than a Closer: Lessons From a Radio Wayne Streetfighter

As the 2024 Radio Wayne “Streetfighter of the Year,” Cox Media Group Jacksonville Account Executive Jodi Korlacki isn’t just in the ad business – she’s in the trust business.

When clients demand more than impressions, Korlacki leans on strategy, accountability, and a marketer’s mindset to drive real business growth. She sat down with Radio Ink to share her approach to long-term success, what clients are asking for now, and why radio’s edge in attention and trust is more powerful than ever.

Radio Ink: How do you define sales success today? How has that definition changed in the last few years?

Jodi Korlacki: Sales success today is about being a trusted partner to my clients—someone who consistently delivers on what I promise and helps them achieve real business growth. It’s not just about making the sale; it’s about earning their confidence by following through, providing solutions that fit their goals, and being accountable for results. A few years ago, success often felt more transactional, tied to quick wins or easily measured clicks. Today, it’s about long-term relationships, building their brand with tools like radio, and being a reliable resource they know they can count on.

Radio Ink: What are clients most interested in hearing about right now?

Jodi Korlacki: Clients want to know how to find the right customers faster and eliminate wasted spend. They’re leaning into AI-driven intent targeting, omnichannel campaigns that include multiple tactics, and proven attribution that connects their investment to actual leads and sales. They’re also interested in brand authenticity, meaning they want radio personalities or influencers who can give their message credibility.

Radio Ink: What types of coaching and support help you stay sharp and ahead of the curve?

Jodi Korlacki: The most valuable support is access to evolving tools, data, and insights – things like first-party audience data, AI-driven targeting, and advanced attribution reporting. Coaching that focuses on strategic solution selling and helps us connect digital and radio effectively is a game-changer. Having leadership that keeps us ahead of market shifts and equips us to offer something unique versus self-serve platforms is key.

Radio Ink: How do you stay motivated and ahead in an increasingly competitive sales environment?

Jodi Korlacki: I stay motivated by focusing on client wins. When a campaign outperforms expectations, it fuels my drive. I also lean on continuous learning, whether it’s new ad tech, market research, or industry trends. Staying ahead means thinking like a marketer, not just a seller, and always being proactive about bringing fresh ideas to clients before they ask.

Radio Ink: Can you share a recent success story that illustrates the power of radio in a client’s campaign?

Jodi Korlacki: A local rep recently partnered with a new pediatric care facility that had just opened in the market. They wanted to quickly build awareness, especially among families using Medicaid and other insurance providers. After launching on three of our radio stations, the clinic reported 200 new patients in their very first month of advertising – a powerful example of how radio can rapidly drive results and connect businesses with the right audience.

Radio Ink: What’s one thing you think the industry isn’t talking about enough in sales conversations?

Jodi Korlacki: We don’t talk enough about attention and trust. While many channels fight for quick impressions, radio still commands captive audiences and strong emotional connections with listeners. That “attention equity” is a massive advantage, and it’s something digital alone can’t replicate. We should be emphasizing this more when discussing integrated campaigns.

