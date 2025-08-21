Rhode Island Public Media Considers Layoffs Amid CPB Shutdown

Employees of the recently merged Rhode Island public media organization behind The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS are the latest under threat of job cuts following the removal of funding from and pending shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Staff members are being offered voluntary buyouts, with potential layoffs on the table, after a $1.1 million annual funding cut tied to the rescission.

In a message to staff following a Wednesday all-hands meeting, President and CEO Pam Johnston described the loss as “a significant and painful cut,” echoing financial challenges now rippling through public media nationwide. The buyout window is open through September 5. If not enough employees opt in, Johnston said, layoffs may follow.

“In response to the government defunding,” she wrote, “we have scrutinized our budget and reduced expenses wherever possible while navigating the complexities of our merger. We’ve also received an outpouring of support from our community and have hosted two of our most successful pledge drives ever. Despite these efforts, it is not enough to close the financial gap.”

Johnston declined to estimate how many roles could be affected.

The Public’s Radio currently broadcasts on its primary signal, WNPN 89.3, along with WNPE serving South County and Newport, and WPVD-AM/W275DA in Providence. The network also has plans to launch two additional stations: WNPW in Westerly and WNPK on Block Island. The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS merged in 2023 and are expected to rebrand as Ocean State Media this fall.

They are not alone in facing staff cuts directly tied to the Congressional clawback. American Public Media Group has laid off about 6% of its workforce amid a $6 million budget shortfall caused by rescinded federal funding and reduced state support, joining other public radio operators like WFAE and South Dakota Public Broadcasting in reductions in force.