Ari Shapiro to Exit NPR’s All Things Considered; Sets Final Show

All Things Considered and Consider This co-host Ari Shapiro will step away from his hosting duties and daily coverage at NPR this fall after a decade in the role. The departure was announced in a note to staff by NPR Editor-in-Chief Edith Chapin.

Shapiro began his career at NPR as an intern for Nina Totenberg and went on to serve as Justice Correspondent, White House Correspondent, and London-based International Correspondent before joining All Things Considered in 2015. Among his many accolades are three national Edward R. Murrow Awards and recognition as 2023 Journalist of the Year by the Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.

His final show will air on September 26. NPR says it will share more information next week about its next steps to fill the ATC host chair.

“Several months ago, Ari came to us to say that the [10-year] milestone was an amazing capstone to his career here, and it felt like the right time for him to try something new,” Chapin said. “We’re excited to see what Ari does next as he embarks on creating more of his own work. We’ve also discussed keeping the door open for any opportunities to work together on specific projects in the future.”

Shapiro wrote, “Working at NPR has been a wild privilege. Since I became an ATC host, I’ve kept the original mission statement from founder Bill Siemering taped in view of my desk. I especially love the part that says we ‘will encourage a sense of active constructive participation rather than apathetic helplessness.’”

He added, “This has been the second-longest relationship of my adult life (after my marriage), and I am both deeply grateful and exceptionally proud to have become the journalist — and the person — I am because of NPR.”