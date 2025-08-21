ESPN Chicago Adds Rich Eisen at Center of Updated Lineup

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Chicago (WMVP-AM) will debut a revamped weekday schedule on September 2, highlighted by the addition of The Rich Eisen Show. The Emmy-nominated broadcaster brings his nationally acclaimed program to the station’s midday slot.

The station will continue airing Unsportsmanlike, Carmen and Jurko, Cap and J. Hood, and Waddle and Silvy.

Eisen is joining ESPN Radio nationally after signing a new deal with Disney, taking the noon slot from Joe Fortenbaugh and Q Myers, with The Rich Eisen Show also streaming daily on Disney+ and during select windows on ESPN+. Eisen will continue airing on Westwood One and Audacy’s Infinity Sports Network through the end of the year.

ESPN Chicago Director of Content Danny Zederman said, “Our lineup has never been stronger. Adding a powerhouse like Rich Eisen to our midday slot not only gives our fans one of the most respected voices in sports, but we’ve also expanded our local content with an uninterrupted hour of Bleck and Abdalla. This combination of national and local perspectives makes us the go-to station for sports fans in Chicago.”