New Radio Flagship Brewing For UCLA Football and Basketball

Cumulus Media’s Talk Radio 790 KABC is now the official radio broadcast home of UCLA Bruins football and men’s basketball, following a multi-year agreement that makes the Los Angeles talk station the flagship of the UCLA Bruins Audio Network.

Starting this season, 790 KABC will carry full football and men’s basketball schedules, as well as four UCLA women’s basketball games and 28 weekly episodes of the Bruin Insider Show, airing Thursday nights.

KABC Program Director Luis Segura said, “With KABC’s powerhouse signal and UCLA’s legacy teams, Southern Californians will get some of the best in sports programming starting Fall 2025! We are tremendously excited to partner with UCLA as the new official broadcast home of Bruins football and men’s basketball and look forward to turning up the volume on Bruins coverage for our passionate 790 KABC listeners and Southern California sports fans.”