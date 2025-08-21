James Dobson, A Force On Religious Radio, Dies at 89

One of Christian radio’s most prolific broadcasters has passed away. Focus on the Family founder and Salem Media Group syndicated host James Dobson will be remembered for the hundreds of millions he reached around the world and his influence on politics.

A child psychologist by training, Dobson founded Focus on the Family in 1977 and quickly turned it into a radio empire. His daily program was syndicated to more than 7,000 stations at its peak and translated into more than a dozen languages. By some estimates, it reached 220 million listeners in 164 countries during its height.

The show became one of the most widely heard Christian broadcasts in the world, combining parenting advice, conservative theology, and political commentary.

Dobson stepped away from Focus on the Family in 2010 and launched a new syndicated show, Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson, which continued to deliver faith-based commentary on cultural and political issues. Family Talk was syndicated through Salem Media Group, which added the program to its lineup of Christian and conservative content in major markets like New York, Washington, Houston, and Atlanta.

Dobson’s more than 40-year relationship with Christian radio coincided with the rise of evangelical talk programming as a political force. He interviewed US presidents, advised the Reagan administration, and helped found the Family Research Council, which initially operated under the Focus on the Family umbrella.