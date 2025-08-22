Hispanic Radio Community Remembers Claudia Garcia Stone

Claudia Garcia Stone passed away on August 18 at her Texas home at the age of 63. Born June 24, 1962, in Houston, Claudia was the daughter of Claudio and Alicia Garcia. A proud Houstonian and graduate of Lamar High School, she began her career in radio in 1981 at Tichenor Media System’s KLAT-AM and KLTN-FM.

While working in radio, Claudia met Gary Stone, who would go on to serve as President and COO of Univision Radio. The two married and became a steadfast team. Throughout Gary’s rise in Spanish-language broadcasting, Claudia was a constant presence, playing a meaningful role in shaping the industry community around her.

A funeral service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Katy, TX, on August 29. Her family is requesting donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.