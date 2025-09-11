Air Talent

Neptune, NJ – Locally owned and operated Press Communications is searching for a morning host for 107-1 The Boss (Monmouth-Ocean.)

We need a strong, engaging morning show host who is captivating on air, online and in the community. You must have at least two years of previous on-air experience. You’ll be doing mornings, playing music live from the heart of the Jersey Shore Music Scene. You need to be a pro on air and demonstrate a willingness to multitask as needed.

This is a great gig for the right person. Familiarity with the Jersey Shore is a must!

Benefits available.

Please send airchecks, resume and social media samples to [email protected].

Equal Opportunity Employer