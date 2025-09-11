Women to Watch: Mani Millss; 101.1 The Beat, Nashville

For Mani Millss, radio wasn’t a carefully mapped-out plan; it was a calling. The Washington, DC native began her college journey at South Carolina State University in 2009 on scholarship, but life took a different turn when she became a young mother. Balancing motherhood and school proved overwhelming, and by 2013, she left college and worked corporate jobs in South Carolina. Still, she knew she wasn’t living her purpose.

In 2017, Millss took a leap of faith. “I quit corporate and started part-time at iHeartMedia’s 100.1 The Beat in Columbia with no prior radio experience, just passion and drive,” she recalled. Within a year, that bold move led to a full-time midday position and Music Director role at iHeart’s 101.1 The Beat (WUBT) in Nashville. “They relocated me, gave me a raise, and my career really took off.” Today, Millss not only holds down middays in Nashville but has expanded her reach into Atlanta and Milwaukee and fills in for stations nationwide through iHeartMedia’s format center.

Originally, Millss didn’t set out to be on the air. Her entry into the industry came organically. “Truthfully, radio chose me,” she said. She had been hosting her own community events, poetry nights, fashion shows, and parties. “Nobody handed me a mic; I picked it up myself. My voice became recognizable, and that exposure led to my first on-air opportunity.”

That same confidence carries through her work today, where she sees radio as not just a platform, but a tool for connection.

Outside the studio, Millss is intentional about creating spaces that empower others. She recently hosted a Mother’s Day event featuring Taj George of SWV, Tequila Johnson from The Equity Alliance, and therapist Mandii Brown. Next up is “The Beat Connect,” an initiative spotlighting an emerging Nashville artist, a youth music development organization, and a local rap cypher. “For me, it’s about giving people their flowers while they can still smell them and creating moments that pour back into the community,” she explained.

When it comes to show prep for her shows, Millss keeps things current and meaningful. “I don’t focus only on gossip and drama anymore — that can drain you. I aim for healthy, intentional media while keeping my content fresh and relevant.” She spends about an hour before her show gathering the latest stories, using a mix of liners, social media, blogs, and local news outlets.

That balance carries over to covering breaking news and major events. “My role is to deliver accurate updates with empathy and provide solutions. Whether it’s donation links, resources, or ways to help, it’s about informing and uplifting.”

Though Nashville is globally known as the home of country music, Millss says there’s far more to the city’s identity. “The city is full of incredible talent across all genres, and my listeners are very diverse. There aren’t many places where you can be connected to grassroots culture one day and a national platform the next. That’s what makes Nashville so special.”

Millss has already built an impressive resume – from appearing on The Breakfast Club while eight months pregnant, to covering the BET Awards in LA, walking red carpets, contributing to Fox 5 Atlanta, and interviewing artists like H.E.R., Queen Naija, and Moneybagg Yo.

But behind the success, she’s faced challenges. “Balancing motherhood, marriage, and career has been my biggest struggle. I’ve battled postpartum depression and guilt about leaving my kids to focus on my career.” Through therapy, prioritizing mental health, and the support of her partner, she’s learned that self-care is essential. “Pouring into myself isn’t selfish; it allows me to show up better for my family and my audience.”

When asked what advice she’d give to aspiring women in the business, her answer is direct: “Never give up, but know everyone’s path looks different. I didn’t finish college, I had no radio experience, and I started as a single mom. But when something is meant for you, doors will open no matter how unconventional your path looks. In today’s world, you don’t have to wait for permission. Build your own platform, grow your brand, and create your space.”

As for the industry, Millss believes authenticity and diversity are the keys to its future. “Too often, radio personalities feel pressured to all sound the same. But listeners crave realness and connection. We need to uplift underrepresented voices and continue evolving with digital platforms. Radio has to meet people where they are.”

From picking up the mic at grassroots events to holding down one of the most prominent midday shifts in the country, Mani Millss embodies what happens when authenticity, grit, and passion collide.

Follow her on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads: @ManiMillss