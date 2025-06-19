Triton Digital May 2025 Podcast Ranker: iHeart, NPR Lead

The familiar radio names held their ground, but May’s US Podcast Ranker from Triton Digital also brought a few shakeups, exits, and notable debuts. In the individual podcast rankings, NPR maintained its leadership with NPR News Now at #1 and Up First at #2.

The iHeart Audience Network once again secured the top spot on the Top Sales Networks Report, delivering 72.5 million average weekly downloads and 21.1 million average weekly users. NPR followed at #2 with 27.4 million downloads and 7.2 million users. Audacy Podcast Network held steady at #3, posting 15.3 million downloads and 5.9 million users.

Several new titles debuted on the May charts. Among those entering both the downloads and listener lists were Deep Cover (iHeart Audience Network), Cold (Lemonada Media), and Small Town Dicks (Audioboom). Additional debuts for downloads included The Trial of Karen Read | Justice for John O’Keefe (Audioboom) and Amy & T.J. (iHeart Audience Network).

Despite its hot March debut following the departure of Dan Bongino from Cumulus Media, Vince Coglianese’s VINCE fell out of the top ten in listens and downloads for the first time.

Triton’s Podcast Metrics platform, certified by the IAB Tech Lab, provides validated podcast audience data following v2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.