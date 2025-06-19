NYSBA Selects New York State’s Top Radio Broadcasters of 2025

The New York State Broadcasters Association has announced its 2025 Excellence in Broadcasting Award winners, recognizing standout radio across the Empire State.

Audacy’s 1010 WINS New York earned large market awards for its spot news coverage of the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and a newscast about NYC congestion pricing. MediaCo’s Ebro in the Morning won Outstanding Morning Show honors for Hot 97 (WQHT).

Fordham University’s WFUV and Red Apple Media’s 77WABC each earned multiple honors for interviews, editorial, live coverage, and digital presence.

For medium markets, Townsquare Media Albany’s WGNA took both Outstanding Morning Show and Outstanding Radio Show honors. iHeartMedia Rochester’s WHAM-AM won for newscast and editorial commentary, while Albany’s WAMC, Syracuse’s WCNY, and Cox Media Group Long Island’s WBLI, and others were recognized across categories ranging from spot news to public service campaigns.

Small market winners included Finger Lakes Radio Group’s Mix 98.5 (WNYR) in Geneva for Outstanding Morning Show, Pamal Broadcasting Poughkeepsie’s K104.7 (WSPK) for Outstanding Radio Show, and public station Radio Catskill (WJFF) for multiple awards, including public affairs, spot news, and interviews.

In the college division, Hofstra University and Fordham University led the field with multiple wins each, including for features, interviews, sports, and podcasts.

The full list of winners is posted on the NYSBA website.