Molly Davis Promoted to Lead Radio Research Consortium

More than a year after the passing of Joanne Church, The Radio Research Consortium is promoting Chief Operating Officer Molly Davis to officially fill the role of President. Davis joined as COO in 2024, a role created to support Church ahead of her planned retirement.

Prior to joining RRC, Davis spent nearly two decades at WFDD in Winston-Salem, NC, and previously served on RRC’s board of directors. In less than a year with the organization, Davis has built a new team of client service specialists and technology experts, enhancing RRC’s services to public radio stations and non-commercial religious broadcasters.

Her tenure as President begins July 1. Carol Jacobs, RRC’s Chief Financial Officer and Interim President, will transition to part-time work ahead of her retirement next year.

Jacobs commented, “Molly has been an invaluable member of the RRC team since becoming COO last year, and we’re thrilled to have her take on the role of President. Her passion, commitment, and strategic vision have already had a profound impact on our organization. We are excited about the future and look forward to the continued positive effect she will have on the RRC and the non-commercial radio community.”

RRC Board Chair Stephen Schram said, “We are very excited to see Molly Davis’s leadership elevate the RRC’s profile and value proposition for our public media and non-commercial radio industry clients. Her strategic focus and positive energy have driven a new level of organizational success. Molly’s efforts to recruit new staff to revitalize customer-facing roles and accelerate the upgrade and modernization of operational functions are already yielding notable results and improvements.”

Davis added, “I’m truly honored and humbled to step into the role of President and CEO of Radio Research Consortium. I’m deeply grateful to the RRC’s board members for their confidence in me and for the opportunity to lead an organization that I care so much about. I also want to thank the incredible RRC team for their hard work, their heart, and their unwavering commitment to our mission. Together, I believe we can chart an exciting path forward, one that deepens our impact, strengthens non-commercial radio, and champions the power of data to tell meaningful stories.”