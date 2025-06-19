WMMR’s Preston & Steve Bag a Lot of Blood In 20th Annual Drive

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR celebrated the 20th anniversary of its I Bleed for Preston & Steve Blood Drive by collecting 930 units of blood over two days in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The blood drive took place on June 12 at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and June 13 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Of the total collection, 765 units were gathered in Oaks, with an additional 165 units collected at Live! Casino. This year’s drive also welcomed 74 first-time donors.

Besides Preston and Steve, WMMR personalities Jacky Bam Bam, Pierre Robert, and Brent Porche also joined the event to help mark the milestone anniversary. The year’s commemorative T-shirt was designed by listener Kristen Kimball.

Over the past two decades, I Bleed for Preston & Steve has collected 21,999 units of blood.

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison commented, “As we reflect on 20 years of I Bleed for Preston & Steve, it’s clear that this is so much more than a blood drive. It’s a community coming together to make a real difference—and every pint collected represents a life potentially saved!”