Radio One Buffalo Unveils ‘Patriot’ Plans For AM Talk Station

After teasing a new identity for the former Cumulus Media AM station, Radio One Buffalo has unveiled its plans for the signal formerly known as WHLD-AM. Under new call letters, WUSW-AM, owner Buddy Shula is launching 1270 The Patriot with Conservative Talk.

The station will feature both nationally syndicated conservative voices and live local programming starting July 4.

Leading the national lineup will be The Sean Hannity Radio Show, with more syndicated content from Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, Erik Erickson, Senator Ted Cruz, Lars Larson, Roger Stone, Charlie Kirk, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Jesse Kelly, Chris Plante, Michael DelGiorno, Vince Coglianese, Tony Katz, and Ben Ferguson.

Headlining The Patriot’s local programming is Trump-endorsed New York State Assemblyman David DiPietro.

In addition to political talk, The Patriot will carry content from Town Hall Media via the Salem Networks, along with business updates from Bloomberg News and CNBC. Shula noted that Fox News Radio declined to partner with the station in favor of its existing partnership in the Buffalo market with Audacy.

Shula stated, “I am thrilled to be debuting a local talk station that deals with real issues. I feel the conservative talk lane is open, and that will give listeners a choice of the type of talk that they really want to hear.”

The station will also stream across mobile apps, voice-activated smart devices, and its website. WUSW-AM Program Director Glenn Topolski said, “We are embracing the latest technology to ensure that everyone can hear the star-studded lineup of show hosts every day. The technology also includes all forms of social media, audio podcasting and video podcasting.”