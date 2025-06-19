Women To Watch: Brianna ‘Breezy’ Sloth; 98PXY, Rochester

Brianna “Breezy” Sloth is Co-Host of PXY Mornings with Moose & Breezy on Audacy’s 98PXY in Rochester, NY – the very station she grew up listening to, interned at, and ultimately landed her dream on-air job with. Things could not have worked out better for a kid with a radio dream.

Born and raised 45 minutes south of Rochester in Canandaigua, Breezy attended SUNY Oswego, studying Communications and Radio Broadcasting. Just a week before she was scheduled to start an internship at a smaller nearby station, she received a call from 98PXY. She nailed the interview and never looked back.

Starting with overnights and swing shifts, Breezy got her first big break when she was asked to fill in for the female morning co-host, working alongside Corey James. When that co-host abruptly left, Breezy stepped into the role full-time in October 2019.

Breezy credits James as a mentor, having learned from him even before they shared the mic. The pair co-hosted the show together for three years, including during the pandemic. When James left to pursue real estate full-time, Breezy was paired in January 2023 with her current co-host, Moose — someone she had listened to herself while growing up in middle school.

Three years later, she’s loving life and working her dream job on her hometown station with co-workers she’s been listening to all her life.

“Someone once told my co-host and me that we have ‘Charismatic Chemistry,’ says Breezy. “That is something that has always stuck with me. Our goal is to bring laughter and light to the morning commute. We will leave you shaking your head or screaming at the radio with our takes. But most importantly, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy is going to make you feel something. Our show is worth a dinner table debrief, or a conversation with a coworker, ‘I was listening to Moose and Breezy this morning and you won’t believe what this person said.’ Our goal is to bridge connection with ourselves and our listeners, or better yet, our listeners to other people.”

“I’ve been able to do so much these past eight years in the radio industry, but some of my biggest accomplishments have included being selected to attend Morning Show Bootcamp 2024 in San Diego on a scholarship through my company. They flew my co-host and me out to California, put us up, and we spent three days learning from the best of the best in the radio industry.”

“It was one of the coolest experiences, and we got so much out of it. We flew back home FIRED up and ready to apply the knowledge we had learned to our show. Our boss could hear it within the first two weeks, and we still to this day implement what we learned in our show daily. I also won a scholarship through the New York Broadcasters Association, where I had to produce and edit a video explaining my day-to-day as a radio personality, and I ended up winning $1,000! It was really cool and super rewarding.”

Breezy admits it hasn’t always been easy for her. “My biggest challenge: Being told no,” she admits. “As radio personalities, we are creatives; we have big ideas, thoughts, and feelings. We can see things as clear as day in our heads: how it is going to work, what a massive success it is going to be, how much fun everyone is going to have. But at the end of the day… Radio, like most things, is a business. They need to make money, which makes sense, but it does get frustrating at times hearing no.”

“At the end of the day, when I get overly passionate about whatever it is that I’m getting rejected on… I always try to reel myself back in and say, ‘Breezy, you have the best job in the world; you love what you do to the point where it does not feel like work to you.” You are lucky to have a job in this industry, when that is not always the case for everyone. Is this really the hill you want to die on?’ And if it is, great. I will fight for what is right and what I believe in. I have no problem speaking my mind, clearly. But when push comes to shove and you recenter yourself, most of the time you will find it’s not that big of a deal.”

Social media as an extension of the brand is also a big part of what Breezy does for her show. “The special sauce is humor, consistency, and relatability (with a touch of vulnerability and self-depreciation),” she says. “When it comes to social media, it’s no secret that I am the only one in the office bugging my cohost, coworkers, interns, etc. to ‘just do this quick video with me.’”

“I find so much importance in social media because it is not just enough to be a radio personality anymore, in my opinion. You are an influencer. If you think about it, radio personalities were the OG influencers. I truly believe anyone who has a phone can be an influencer, but not everyone can have their own radio show. So, having both makes you a double threat with a leg up on your competition. I am passionate about my content both on air and off. I really believe social media is the perfect way to marry the two (if you know how to do it right, that is).”

As for dealing with tragedy on the air, Breezy says they do everything they can to be authentic. If they try to pretend everything is perfect, they can’t make a connection. “Here in western New York, Rochester’s neighboring city is Buffalo, so we’ve had to cover things like Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, during a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals,” she explains. “Not only did this shake the nation and the NFL as a whole, but being so close to the situation physically and emotionally reporting/talking about that with compassion for him, our team, and the community was KEY.”

“Another disaster that comes to mind is the mass shooting that occurred at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, resulting in ten deaths and three injuries. All victims were Black. The 18-year-old shooter livestreamed part of the attack and was charged with first-degree murder. This truly rocked our community and definitely steered away from our normal upbeat, lighthearted content, obviously. But touching on the topic and lending a hand to our listeners by letting them know we are here for them, they can use us as a sounding board, and paying respect to the victims was our FIRST priority.”

“I want people to listen to our show and think ‘this girl is just like me’ or ‘I’ve never met Breezy, but I know for a fact we would be besties.’ I want to be the voice of my community, a community I was born and raised in. It’s very important and special to me. It is not something that I take lightly. I strive to make sure I am having a positive impact on my listeners, whether that be in the form of humor and laughter, relatability and connection, or they learn something and take away a new perspective. I want them to know that by having me in their corner, they are never alone. I am very opinionated and extremely dramatic, all with a smirk and a twinkle in my eye. Think ‘Charismatic Chaos.’”

“And one other thing. When it comes to charity work and being in the community, that is a no-brainer for me; it is something that I am passionate about. I rarely say no to charity. Being out and about in the community really deepens my connection with my listeners and makes me happy to meet all of them. Leaving that positive impact on them is important to me on and off the mic.”

“When it comes to the show, I want to continue to grow with my co-host Moose to make our show the best it can possibly be. Jumping on meetings with the right people within our company and learning new tactics and strategies on ways to improve is something we are hyper-focused on right now.”

“On a personal level, 2025 will most likely be the year I get engaged to the love of my life, which will, of course, open up a whole new world of content and life experiences to share with our family of listeners in the Rochester Community.

Follow Breezy on all Social Media platforms @BreezyOnAir