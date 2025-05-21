Now On Demand: Take Your Radio Sales To ‘Hire Ground’

Now available on-demand, Hire Ground: Selling Radio for Recession Recruitment, sponsored by Marketron, reveals how stations can become indispensable partners for businesses facing talent shortages, especially during uncertain economic times.

In this 30-minute session from Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Series, Account Executives, Sales Managers, and market leaders will learn how to reposition recruitment advertising from one-off campaigns to long-term solutions that drive revenue and deliver results.

Moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats and sponsored by Marketron, the session features Stonick Recruitment President Chris Stonick, a national expert with over three decades of experience helping companies and schools improve hiring outcomes through radio.

From common mistakes in recruitment sales to strategies for building year-round partnerships with local employers, this session covers what radio stations need to know to stay relevant in a shifting job market. Stonick explains how to move beyond quick-hit job fairs and ad packages—and instead offer scalable, recession-resistant solutions rooted in stability, visibility, and results.

MEET THE SPEAKER

Chris Stonick is the President of Stonick Recruitment. For over three decades, he has spent more than 150 days a year traveling the country to help companies recruit and retain employees through radio. A featured columnist for Radio Ink, his work has also appeared in HR Magazine, and he is an accredited speaker with the Society for Human Resource Management. Stonick was a top-rated speaker at the Radio Advertising Bureau’s annual conventions.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.

