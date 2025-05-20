Terry Fahy Retiring After 43 Years With Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group has announced the retirement of Regional Vice President Terry Fahy, whose 43-year career helped shape the company’s radio presence across key West Coast markets, particularly through the Contemporary Christian Music format.

Fahy joined Salem in 1982 as general manager of KDAR and quickly advanced into senior leadership roles, including general sales manager at KKLA and market manager for Los Angeles. He later served as regional vice president for markets including Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, Oxnard, San Diego, and Honolulu. Since 2024, he has also held the role of regional general manager for Honolulu and Oxnard.

Throughout his career, Fahy was instrumental in creating and growing signature events like FishFest and regional Pastor Conferences, which became important touchpoints for listener outreach and ministry support across the network.

His final day will be May 30.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella commented, “Terry’s vision, integrity, and deep commitment to Salem’s mission have left a lasting mark on everyone who has had the privilege to work with him. His contributions extend beyond radio programming into building meaningful community experiences and nurturing strong leadership in our teams.”

Fahy said, “I am grateful for the opportunities and support Salem’s leadership has afforded me to make a spiritual impact in Southern California and other West Coast markets. I also treasure the talented and hard-working broadcast and media professionals I have had the privilege to work alongside. I am proud of what we accomplished, not only on air but also with our community events. Many people hope to look back on their careers with a sense of purpose and accomplishment. By God’s grace that has been my experience and privilege at Salem.”