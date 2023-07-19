Salem Announces Company-Wide Mass Management Mergers

Wednesday morning, Salem Media Group revealed a restructuring of its management team across several markets and its sales reps. General Managers from five markets will each be taking on a new market to oversee, in addition to their first. In a release, Salem said the consolidation is to create cost-saving opportunities while fully leveraging the experience of its most seasoned leaders.

As part of these changes, Salem Media’s Regional VP/GM for Los Angeles, Terry Fahy, will take over supervision of Oxnard as well. Steve Brodsky, the GM for San Diego, is now responsible for Honolulu too. Dennis Hayes, GM for Portland, has been handed oversight of Seattle. Cleveland’s GM, Kevin Isaacs, will now manage Pittsburgh, and Mark Durkin, Regional VP/GM for Sacramento, is also tasked with managing Phoenix.

Salem Media also announced a consolidation of sales efforts between Salem Media Reps and the Salem Web Network. The combined sales team will now report to Mike Reed and Mike DeAmicis at Salem Media Reps.

Earlier this year, Salem initiated similar leadership changes with Carolyn Cassidy overseeing both Tampa and Columbus, and John Gallagher managing both Chicago and Little Rock. In certain scenarios, former GMs will retain sales or sales management roles within the organization.

Salem CEO, David Santrella sadi, “These changes were made to allow Salem to continue to innovate and invest in our business and to allow the very best leaders to oversee our radio stations.”

Salem COO David Evans added, “This unified sales team will now have easier access to all digital assets within our company to more fully grow into a ‘One-World’ company that offers ministries, advertisers, and our audiences’ multiple platforms with which to consume content and reach communities.”