Sarah Wayne Callies’ ‘Aftershock’ Announces Season 2 Date

iHeartPodcasts’ Aftershock is set to return for its 10-episode second season on August 2 with an all-star cast including Sarah Wayne Callies, David Harbour, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Tati Gabrielle, Janel Parrish, and Russell Hornsby. Callies not only stars in the show but also writes it, working in partnership with co-producers iHeartPodcasts, Nomadic Engine, and Salmira Productions.

Season two of Aftershock continues the saga of Cassie (Callies) and McKayla (Gabrielle), whom she has pledged to shield. The central question becomes how Cassie can protect McKayla and those around her, and whether any of the threatening characters from the first season, such as Wayne (David Harbour) and Dover (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), are still on their trail.

2023 has been a productive year for Callies, who has been working both in front of and behind the camera on projects including ABC’s The Company You Keep and Netflix’s Firefly Lane. But, she is especially thrilled about the return of Aftershock and its stellar cast, which sees new additions such as Kelly Hu, David Morrissey, Joshua De Jesus, and Filipino star Lovi Poe, alongside returning cast member Rockmond Dunbar. Renowned Sound Designer Jeff Schmidt also returns to the podcast, promising a 3D audio experience produced in Dolby Atmos.

The second season of Aftershock is a 10-part series exploring challenging questions about human nature, survival, forgiveness, and change. It is executive produced by a high-profile team that includes Ben Haber, Sarah Wayne Callies, Patrick Carman, Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Simmons Frazier, David Harbour, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Paul Anderson, Nick Panella, and Noel Brown. Jeff Schmidt handles the sound design, scoring, and mixing.

Quotes:

Sarah Wayne Callies: “Telling this story was a chance to explore complex relationships between people, land, and healing. What does it take to change, to forgive, to apologize? Who do we become when we do? No matter where we run to, some things we can’t out-distance. After all – wherever you go, there you are.”