Lisa Cini Challenges Aging Stereotypes In Upcoming Podcast

Mother-daughter team Lisa and Adelina Cini are set to debut their informative new podcast, What’s Your Next Move? Aging on Your Own Terms, on July 26. The program is aimed at challenging the standard notion that elderly care is limited to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Through the podcast, Lisa and Adelina intend to shed light on the numerous alternative possibilities, sharing practical advice and touching multigenerational narratives about safe ‘in-place’ aging. They plan to discuss technology, creative ideas, design tips, and transformative solutions that allow people to age in the manner they choose.

Mosaic Design Studio President & CEO Lisa Cini is an acknowledged leader in the field of Alzheimer’s and senior living design. She has authored several influential books and founded BestLivingTech.com, a platform that offers innovative tech products to assist aging adults in maintaining their independence.