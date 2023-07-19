‘Oversharing’ Launches Subscription So You Can ‘Calm TF Down’

Relationship podcast Oversharing, part of the Betches Media Podcast Network, is now offering subscriptions with added features like guided meditations. Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham collaborates with licensed clinical therapist Dr. Naomi Bernstein on the podcast to explore the complexity of various types of relationships, ranging from friendships and family bonds to long-term partnerships and even interactions with difficult customer service representatives.

Oversharing: Calm TF Down, the subscription version of the podcast, offers the same content ad-free and also includes a series of guided meditations led by Abraham and Bernstein. The goal is to help listeners achieve a sense of calm, in addition to providing advice and insights on relationship dynamics. Subscriptions can be obtained either directly from their website or via Apple Podcasts.