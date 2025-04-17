Learn AI Prompt Crafting: Webinar and Prompt Guide Now Online

If you missed Radio Ink’s latest Radio Masters Sales Series webinar, Prompt & Circumstance: A.I. Prompt Crafting 101 for Radio Salespeople, it’s now available on-demand. The companion AI Prompt Guide is also available as a free download.

Moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats and sponsored by Marketron, the session brought together Spanish Broadcasting System Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy Dara Kalvort and Jacobs Media Director of AI, Digital and Revenue Generation Chris Brunt for a dynamic, 30-minute deep dive into using tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to enhance prospecting, ad writing, and proposal development.

From generating custom lead lists to writing multi-style ad scripts and developing tailored sales decks, the panel walked attendees through real-time demos showing how effective AI prompts can streamline workflows and boost revenue. Kalvort and Brunt also shared pro tips on avoiding common pitfalls like AI hallucinations, setting prompt guardrails, and improving output with customized instructions.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your approach to AI or just getting started, this webinar is a must-watch for radio sellers looking to stay ahead:

Download the free prompt guide here.

Watch the webinar on demand:

The Radio Masters Sales Series will return in May with a look at recruitment ads with Radio Ink columnist Chris Stonick.