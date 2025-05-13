Turner Appointed to NAB Radio Board, Joining Dash and Thornhill

With battles looming over AM radio preservation, local ownership protections, and digital market competition, the NAB Radio Board has finalized its 2025 elections, making three new additions, including two newly-minted members of Audacy’s C-Suite.

As it was an odd-numbered year, seats in odd-numbered districts across the United States were up for election. New and returning board members will begin their two-year terms in June.

Dale Thornhill, Vice President and COO of Commonwealth Broadcasting, was newly elected to represent District 5, which covers West Virginia and Kentucky. Also new to the board is Audacy Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Michael Dash, who will represent District 3 (Pennsylvania).

In addition, Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner was appointed to represent District 16, covering Colorado and Nebraska. Turner’s appointment is effective immediately, succeeding former Audacy General Counsel Andrew Sutor, who was let go from the broadcaster in March.

All other members were re-elected to serve another term. They include Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media at Salem Media Group, continuing in District 1 (New England), and Dave Hoxeng, Owner and Manager of WNRP-AM/WEBY-AM/WYCT in Pensacola, representing District 7 (Florida, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands).

Nick Martin, General Manager at Big River Broadcasting, was re-elected for District 9 (Georgia and Alabama), while Matthew Mnich, Chairman and CEO of North American Broadcasting Company, remains the representative for District 11 (Ohio). Julie Koehn, President and CEO of Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media, will continue to serve District 13 (Michigan).

Kenneth Forte, Co-Owner and President of R&F Communications, remains in District 15 (Tennessee and Arkansas), and Dana Withers, President of Withers Broadcasting and Dana Communications, continues in District 17 (Illinois). William Payne, Owner and General Manager of Payne Media Group, was re-elected in District 19 (Oklahoma and North Texas).

Nic Anderson, Vice President of Government Affairs at Salem Media Group, returns as the representative for District 21 (Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota). Felipe Chavez, COO of Bustos Media Holdings, continues in District 23 (Northern California and Alaska), and Tery Garras, Vice President of Radio at Morgan Murphy Media, retains the District 25 seat (Oregon and Washington).