iHeartMedia Albany Raises Over $281K for Pediatric Care

iHeartMedia Albany wrapped its 27th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon with more than $281,000 raised for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, the only children’s hospital serving 25 counties around New York’s Capital Region.

The two-day event was broadcast across stations News Radio 103.1 and 810 (WGY-AM), and 99.5 The River (WRVE), spotlighting stories from more than a dozen families whose children received care at the hospital. The radiothon gave listeners a firsthand look at the hospital’s work through moving accounts from local families and caregivers.

Donations from the radiothon will support vital hospital programs and services for children and families across the Capital Region.

Dr. Mary Edwards, Albany Medical Center Division Chief of Pediatric Surgery told WRGB-TV, “When you have a child, you’re not just saving a life, you’re saving a lifetime. Keep that in mind, because this could be your neighbor’s kid, your kid, your grandkid, and you want to be there to help them on their worst day.”