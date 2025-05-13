Libsyn Makes A Wright Choice To Lead Tech Development

Libsyn has appointed Andy Wright as its new Vice President of Technology as the company sharpens its focus on creators and platform innovation. Wright will lead the development of tools designed to enhance podcast hosting, distribution, and monetization.

Wright brings nearly 20 years of experience to the post, with a background spanning scalable architecture, team leadership, and strategic execution for major brands including Nike, BNY Mellon, and USC. He most recently served as Principal Full-Stack Developer and Advisor at Robots & Pencils, where he helped lead the development of Slack integrations with Microsoft OneDrive and Teams Calls—tools that became central during Slack’s IPO.

His career also includes time as Chief Software Architect at The Learning House, where he led a major technical transition, and he currently teaches AI and emerging technologies at the graduate level as an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

Libsyn says the move is part of a broader effort to scale its ad capabilities and invest in future-ready technologies aimed at simplifying user experiences and driving long-term value for both creators and advertisers.