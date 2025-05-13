NABLF to Honor BELFOR for Weather Disaster Recovery Work

As the NAB Leadership Foundation honors broadcasters who provide vital support during national emergencies, the organization will recognize the world’s largest disaster restoration company for its efforts to help Americans rebuild after 2024’s crises.

BELFOR Property Restoration will be honored with the 2025 Corporate Leadership Award from the NABLF during the Celebration of Service to America Awards gala on June 10 in Washington, DC.

The Foundation’s decision highlights BELFOR’s ongoing work to support disaster recovery across the US, including recent responses to Hurricanes Helene and Milton and wildfires in southern California. The company provided wide-ranging restoration services, from debris removal to structural rebuilding, across more than 630 miles affected by natural disasters.

Beyond commercial service, their philanthropic work includes support for first responders, programs for underserved youth, and criminal justice reform through the co-founding of Firefly Advocates.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, will also recognize the work of local radio and television stations in disseminating lifesaving information before, during, and after emergencies. Broadcasters’ roles in alerting communities, sharing evacuation details, and reconnecting families continue to be a central theme of the event.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “Broadcasters are the voice of calm in chaos. In the most critical moments, these stations ensure that accurate, timely information reaches those in harm’s way. Together, organizations like BELFOR and our nation’s broadcasters form a crucial network of support that helps communities not only survive disasters but recover and rebuild stronger than before.”

She added, added, “BELFOR exemplifies the spirit of public service through their dedication to helping communities in times of need and leading with integrity. Their team goes above and beyond to help Americans across the country during incredibly trying times, and we look forward to honoring them at the gala in June.”

BELFOR CEO Sheldon Yellen, who leads the company alongside his wife Krissy, said, “Our work goes beyond restoring properties… it’s about rebuilding lives and communities and restoring peace of mind. We are deeply honored and humbled by this recognition from the NAB Leadership Foundation, which underscores the vital role of partnership in times of crisis. Just as broadcasters are the voice of hope and information, our teams secure the promise that even when faced with disasters, we will rebuild stronger than ever.”