SiriusXM Joins Broadcasters In Requests For FCC Deregulation

As terrestrial broadcasters seek their own set of deregulations under the FCC’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative, SiriusXM wants to eliminate a series of legacy regulations that it says are stifling innovation in satellite radio.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s request for public input follows Executive Orders from the Trump administration directing federal agencies to streamline regulations and eliminate inefficiencies. SiriusXM contends that this deregulation initiative offers a timely opportunity to modernize policies originally crafted in an era when satellite radio was viewed primarily as a competitor to AM/FM broadcasting.

In comments filed with the Commission, Sirius XM asked regulators to reevaluate long-standing Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service, or SDARS, restrictions, many of which date back to the 1990s.

Today, the company says, SDARS must navigate a far broader media environment that includes dominant on-demand and streaming audio platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Among its proposals, Sirius XM is urging the FCC to strike down four specific rule categories: the prohibition on localized programming via satellite repeaters, the requirement for interoperable radios, the 8-year license limit for SDARS satellites, and paperwork-heavy procedures related to temporary operating authority.

The company also wants the Commission to revisit merger conditions imposed during the 2008 XM-Sirius consolidation. Channel set-asides for public interest and minority-focused content, the provision of a la carte radio packages, and mandated program bundling are, according to SiriusXM, outdated and misaligned with today’s market demands and consumer behaviors.

SiriusXM argues that none of its digital competitors face such requirements and that ongoing enforcement of these provisions constrains the company’s ability to adapt to audience needs. It recommends that the Commission eliminate these obligations and streamline licensing and satellite operations for SDARS providers.