Alum Larry Hunter Made Interim Exec At WSIU Public Broadcasting

Larry Hunter is now Interim Executive Director of WSIU Public Broadcasting, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s network of radio and television stations. Hunter, an SIU broadcast school alum, brings more than 30 years of experience in television and radio.

He spent the last five years as director of development for WSIU through the SIU Foundation, focused on building relationships with donors, coordinating pledge drives, and supporting strategic growth through underwriting and outreach.

WSIU’s stations reach an audience of approximately five million across seven states via three NPR affiliate stations, five digital TV channels, online platforms, and educational services, including the Southern Illinois Radio Information Service, which supports 1,200 people who are blind or print-disabled.

SIU Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Jeff Harmon said, “Larry has a passion for public media and has many connections throughout Southern Illinois. He is the obvious choice to lead WSIU and represent it to the community.”

Hunter stated, “Through our programming, we can make a difference in many communities and lives. We live in challenging times, and the role of public media is complex. We cover news stories and issues that would go untouched if we weren’t there. It’s an honor to continue the long tradition of public broadcasting at WSIU.”

He added, “I aim to continue producing high-quality, locally relevant content and increase our community involvement. I want to invest in storytelling that reflects the region’s diversity, support our talented team, and explore innovative ways to connect with audiences across all our platforms. Building strong partnerships within the university, across Southern Illinois, and beyond will amplify our mission and bring more opportunities to WSIU.”