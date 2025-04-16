Emily Boldon Returns To Radio As Audacy Brand Manager

Audacy has appointed Emily Boldon as Brand Manager for Star 94 (WSTR) in Atlanta. Boldon previously served as Cox Media Group’s Director of Adult Contemporary and Hot AC and Atlanta cluster Operations Manager until her departure at the end of 2023.

She was also Program Director for WSB-FM and WSRV while at CMG Atlanta. Before her tenure at Cox, Boldon held a national leadership position with Cumulus Media as Vice President of Format, overseeing programming across several US markets. Boldon is an eight-time Most Influential Women in Radio honoree by Radio Ink.

Audacy Atlanta Market Manager Rick Caffey commented, “Emily brings a wealth of industry knowledge, and we’re delighted to have her join Star 94. We’re confident that her creativity, results-driven work ethic, and leadership will help elevate the brand to a new generation of audiences, while maintaining the legacy and impact the station has in the community.”

Of opening a new chapter in her career, Emily Boldon stated, “I’m very excited to begin this new adventure with Rick Caffey and his team at Audacy in my hometown of Atlanta. Star is a fantastic heritage station, and I am eager to grow it to new levels of success in 2025 and beyond.”