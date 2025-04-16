Michigan Athletics Signs Radio Flagship Deal with Beasley Detroit

Beasley Media Group Detroit has signed a multi-year partnership with University of Michigan Athletics and Learfield’s Michigan Sports Properties to make 94.7 WCSX the new flagship radio station for Michigan Wolverines coverage.

The deal will take effect starting with the 2025 Michigan Football season, with Jon Jansen and Doug Karsch continuing their play-by-play roles.

Under the agreement, WCSX will air live broadcasts of University of Michigan Football, Men’s Basketball, and Men’s Hockey games, along with coaches’ shows and related programming with expanded content across Beasley’s digital, on-air, and on-site platforms, offering fans interviews, weekly features, and behind-the-scenes access to Michigan Athletics.

Select games from the Women’s Basketball team, including regular-season and postseason matchups, will also be broadcast on 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC).

Beasley Media VP of Operations Kevin Rich said, “When it comes to college athletics, no brand is bigger and no fan base is more passionate than the University of Michigan. We’re thrilled to partner with the University and Michigan Sports Properties to bring top-tier programming and play-by-play coverage to fans across Southeast Michigan.”

Detroit Market Manager, Patti Taylor commented, “Michigan Athletics has a long and storied tradition, just like WCSX, a heritage station with deep roots across Southeastern Michigan. We’re proud to unite these two legacies and continue delivering Michigan Athletics to passionate fans across the region on our platforms.”

Michigan Sports Properties General Manager Jennifer Cadicamo remarked, “We’re thrilled to begin this new partnership with Beasley Media Group. For the first time in the Detroit market, Michigan fans can hear live coverage of all football, basketball, and hockey on a regional FM signal with 94.7 WCSX. We are also pleased to announce that Jon Jansen and Doug Karsch will remain as the voices of our football radio broadcasts.”

University of Michigan Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief of Staff Doug Gnodtke added, “Partnering with Beasley Media Group as our new flagship radio station marks an exciting chapter for our athletics department. This collaboration will not only amplify the voices of our student-athletes and coaches, but it also strengthens our connection with fans and alumni in metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. We appreciate Learfield partnering with Beasley to bring the energy and spirit of our games to a broader audience, celebrating the dedication and hard work of our teams on and off the field, court and ice.”