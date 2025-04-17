Prospects Expect You to Ask; Are You Ready?

There’s something to be said for continuous improvement. That statement sounds great; however, as someone who’s spent the better part of my career in professional sales, I know that many of those with whom I’ve worked are… extremely set in their ways.

But many times, that’s tied to habit, much the same way a basketball player gets comfortable playing in an incorrect stance at the free-throw line.

What is the biggest challenge you face in your sales cycle? Finding prospects? Getting the first appointment? Getting to the needs analysis? Asking the right questions? Asking tough questions? Getting the closing appointment? Renewals? Referrals? Grade yourself in these areas to see where you need to improve.

I remember meetings where managers would ask me and my colleagues about the prospect’s challenges – their pain – which few, if any, in the room were quick to volunteer an answer. I get it. There’s something inherently uncomfortable about asking someone you’ve just met why their $4,000-a-month marketing investment isn’t driving traffic to their website or store. After all, you’re stepping into a conversation about their business, their finances, and a strategy that likely isn’t delivering results, at least not the way they’d hoped.

Last week, I was reminded of those client needs analysis meetings where I knew the tough questions had to be asked, but I hesitated to say them out loud. Without clear answers, my assumptions filled the gaps, shaping both my perception and the solutions I proposed.

How many meetings have you been in where you didn’t ask a question because you thought it may have been a “little too tough”? Rather, you took the easier route and made an assumption because you met with a handful of similar clients in the same industry? Except your assumption made you do some digging to save face – or maybe even cost you the account.

When customers and prospects meet with you, they expect to be asked tough questions. If the prospect sitting across from you is the one who asked for the meeting, use this to get them talking: “Tell me what’s going on with your ____ that prompted you to call me.”

Prompt them to tell you about, or share with me, or help me better understand. Any one of those will get them talking. If they say anything that you do not understand, or you need clarification, ask them to tell you more about it. I’ve never had a client or prospect get upset with me because I asked them to keep talking.

If your hiccup moment is asking about their monthly budget, ask them what their monthly budget is. Business owners look at their finances daily, and they should know what they can spend on your products/services. Not only that, but the ones also looking to do business with you expect you to ask. Regardless of what you are selling, your customers know costs cannot be avoided. Don’t shy away from having those conversations.

When do you want to get started? There are hundreds of prospects looking for a Valid Business Reason (VBR) to meet with you; however, the anxiety of being rejected by the gatekeeper prevents you from calling. Whatever step is causing you to stumble, resolve to get better, get smarter, and embrace your mistakes.

I would often write (and rewrite) a VBR five or six times before I would close one CNA appointment. When I write a column here, I will often rewrite it two or three times before I send it in for publication – and even then, it’s often edited. There is something to be said for continuous improvement, so long as you recognize the need to continuously improve what you are doing.

What worked yesterday is old today and could very well be obsolete tomorrow. However, the ability to have a meaningful conversation with another person and show how you sincerely want to help grow their business is a skill that will always be in demand.

Bottom Line: The only mistake you will ever make is never learning from the minor stumbles you have along your professional journey.