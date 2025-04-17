Women To Watch: TT Torrez; Hot 97, New York City

TT Torrez is Vice President of Artist and Label Relations, Music Director, and Midday Host at Hot 97 in New York. She’s responsible for artist bookings for events like Summer Jam, and Who’s Next, programming, and hosting her show weekdays from 10a–3p.

She’s also Executive Producer and host of Tap In With TT and Trigger Warning – two shows that she shares real, unfiltered stories from voices that need to be heard. “I’m also hands-on with talent, strategy, brand partnerships, and how we show up in the community,” she adds.

Torrez discovered radio during her freshman year at Norfolk State University and fell in love with it. From there, she worked her way up through various markets like Charlotte, Charleston, C.T., Richmond, taking on roles from part-time host to producer. “I even worked in television with Music Choice, and have been a featured guest on TV shows like The Wendy Williams Show, Deb’s House, and Love and Hip Hop. In radio, I’ve held weekend radio shifts on Power 99 in Philadelphia, plus afternoon drive in Richmond.”

“Eventually, I landed at HOT 97 in New York, where I’ve been able to grow and evolve into multiple roles,” she says. “I started from the ground up. I hustled, and I stayed consistent. I’ve worn just about every hat in radio. I’ve been on both sides of the mic, so I understand the business inside and out. Radio gave me my foundation, but I’ve expanded into television, artist development, podcasting, community, content creation, and so much more. I’m a firm believer in not putting all your eggs in one basket.”

“This business moves fast!” insists Torrez. “What I’ve learned over the years is the importance of being ‘adaptable.’ Traditional radio had to evolve – so we leaned into digital, streaming, and social. Content has to live beyond the airwaves now. Artists have more control, and audiences expect authenticity. The people want real stories, real voices. If you’re not tapping into what’s relevant culturally and digitally, you’ll get left behind.”

“It’s not just about talent anymore – it’s about grit, consistency, and branding,” says Torrez. “You’ve gotta know who you are, own your voice, and show up with confidence across platforms. A+ talent doesn’t just talk, they ‘connect.’ You need storytelling skills, digital fluency, a strong work ethic, and that ‘it’ factor that makes people stop scrolling and pay attention.”

“You’ve also got to invest in ‘Community,” says Torrez. “I personally invest a lot in youth empowerment, women’s leadership, and building platforms for the next generation. This isn’t just a job, it’s purpose work. I founded the ‘#GoGetHer Music & Multi-Media Leadership Summit,’ a free conference for young women from under-resourced communities focusing on leadership, mental health, and development. I also launched the ‘I Will Wait Until I Graduate’ campaign to encourage young women to complete high school before becoming parents. Additionally, my ‘Prom-A-Thon’ campaign provided over 500 girls with prom dresses, makeup, and hair services.”

These are not all of the accomplishments Torrez brings to the table. Besides her husband and son, here are a few more she feels passionate about: “Launching my own talk shows – Tap In with TT and Trigger Warning – as platforms for deeper storytelling, getting honored for my work in media, community leadership, and being a mentor to young women, navigating this business as a Black woman in leadership—and holding the door open for others, and graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Metropolitan College of New York with a 4.0 GPA during covid when the world was a mess.”

Torrez says she’s had her share of challenges over the years, but how she chose to face them always comes down to one thing: “Closing out the noise and staying connected to my purpose.

The world is full of distractions that try to pull you away from who you are and what you’re here to do. But for me, what has always worked is getting quiet, turning inward, and staying laser-focused on my end goal. I move with intention. I protect my energy. I stay aligned with my spirit.”

“If you’re reading this, and you’re in the middle of something heavy, I just want to say this: challenges will come – but stay focused. Stay intentional. Block out the noise that doesn’t serve you or your growth. It’s not relevant to your journey. Your power lives in your focus. Don’t give it away.”

One thing you should know about Torrez is that Social Media played a pivotal role in landing her the job at HOT 97. “I was on social media early in my career, before going viral was a thing. I created and edited my own content, wrote my own articles, and connected with blog sites like ‘Necole Bitchie’ and ‘Baller Alert’ to push my content out. I understood the importance of expanding my brand beyond my local market. I always tell talent in radio: you must have a digital footprint. I think people connect with me because it’s me just being me. Just me, my voice, my POV, my journey, and consistency. And I stayed tapped in with my audience. I’m also, as I mentioned, intentional with everything I do.”

As for what’s missing in the industry right now, Torrez says, “We need more risk-takers at the top who aren’t afraid to take radio to the next level. We need leaders who understand that it’s a new day in media and that staying antiquated in ideas won’t cut it. It’s about embracing change, integrating with digital culture, and meeting audiences where they are.”

“We need more authentic storytelling and less chasing clout. There’s too much surface, not enough soul. We need to invest in developing talent, not just chasing who’s hot. And we need more Black women in executive roles, period. Fixing it means creating space, taking risks on new voices, and backing it up with real resources.”

“Having been at HOT 97 for over a decade, I’ve honed my skills across talent, programming, digital, sales, and marketing,” says Torrez. “Moving forward, I’m looking to utilize these skills in areas I’m passionate about, like my foundation work empowering the next generation of women leaders from under-resourced communities. In 2024, I launched my first leadership conference, which was free for all the girls to attend, focusing on development, mental health, and leadership. In 2025, I’ll continue to be intentional about my goals and do purpose-driven work that aligns with my purpose, and be open to what the universe has for me.”

Follow TT Torrez on Instagram, Twitter and X: @TTTorrez, on YouTube: TT Torrez and TikTok: @TTTorrezOfficial