Formula 1, SiriusXM Extend Broadcast Partnership Through 2027

Formula 1 and SiriusXM have agreed to a multi-year extension of their broadcasting partnership, ensuring the continued availability of F1 coverage to the company’s North American subscribers through 2027.

Listeners will have access to every Grand Prix, F1 Sprint event, and qualifying session live on ESPN Xtra and on the SiriusXM app. The coverage includes all 23 remaining races of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship season, which runs from March through December, using the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each race.

In addition to live race coverage, SiriusXM will continue providing F1 analysis and discussions through its dedicated programming. The Speed City F1 show airs before and after each race on ESPN Xtra, featuring hosts Jon Massengale, Jonathan Green, Bob Varsha, and Chris Medland. The weekly show Wheel to Wheel, hosted by Medland and Massengale, airs on Wednesdays and is also available on demand on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein emphasized, “Fans love Formula 1’s incredibly unique blend of skill, speed, and technology and the sport’s popularity continues to expand across the United States. There’s nothing else like it. Our longstanding relationship with F1 ensures that fans across North America will continue to get the most comprehensive coverage in audio, all season long.”

Formula 1 Chief Media Rights and Broadcasting Officer Ian Holmes said, “Formula 1 is delighted to extend its relationship with SiriusXM. Their commitment to providing world-class analysis and capturing the drama of every lap means our fans listening across North America never miss a moment of the action.”