Broadcasters Caucus Returns in Congress to Support Local Media

A bipartisan group of lawmakers with previous experience in radio and television has reestablished the Broadcasters Caucus in the 119th Congress, aiming to educate members of Congress on the challenges facing local broadcast outlets and operators.

Led by US Congressman Mike Flood (NE-01), the caucus includes Congressmen Mark Alford (MO-04), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), and Darren Soto (FL-09) as co-chairs.

Before entering Congress, Flood founded a media company that grew from a single radio station into a statewide network. Alford built a career as a TV news reporter and anchor in Kansas City. Boyle worked as on-air talent for local radio and covered Notre Dame football and basketball broadcasts for WNDU.

Rep. Flood remarked, “Broadcast journalism is the cornerstone of how Middle America receives its news. The significance of local radio and television stations cannot be overstated—they help connect communities to the news that shapes our way of life. As someone who grew up in the broadcasting world before coming to Congress, I know firsthand how critical this kind of advocacy is for broadcasters. I’m pleased to be joined by Congressmen Alford, Boyle, and Soto as co-chairs as we continue the caucus’ mission in the 119th Congress.”

Rep. Alford added, “Our time in the media gave us a front-row seat to the stories that impact our constituents’ lives, as well as insight into how misguided public policy can harm the local radio and TV stations Missourians rely on. I look forward to working with Co-chairs Flood, Soto, and Boyle to educate our colleagues, bridge the partisan divide, and solve the issues that matter to the broadcasting community.”

Rep. Boyle, who helped launch the Broadcasters Caucus five years ago, said, “Both as a student broadcaster and as the Representative for the people of Pennsylvania’s 2nd district, I have seen firsthand how many Americans rely on our local broadcasters for the news they need about our communities and the world. I look forward to working alongside Congressmen Alford, Flood, and Soto to support the vital work of our local broadcasters.”

Rep. Soto stressed, “Our region’s diverse communities and dynamic growth demand that we stand together to ensure fair representation, and I’m proud to be part of this effort to strengthen the future of broadcasting for all.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt remarked, “These lawmakers recognize the vital role local TV and radio stations play in every community across the country. We look forward to working with the Broadcasters Caucus to advance bipartisan policies that allow local stations to continue serving their audiences with the trusted news, sports, weather, and emergency updates they depend on every day.”