HVBC President David Widener To Step Down After 2025

David Widener, President of Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation, has announced plans to retire at the end of the year after five decades with the East Tennessee company. Widener will transition into a consulting role.

Holston Valley Broadcasting operates six radio stations and two television stations in the Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, TN market. The company has been owned by the Boyd family since 1966. Widener emphasized that the Boyds remain committed to the broadcasting industry and will continue their involvement as board members.

In a LinkedIn post, Widener said, “I am searching for a replacement, who we hope to have on board in a few months, allowing plenty of time to familiarize the new GM with our operation.”