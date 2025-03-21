Blast From The Past: 99-Rock ‘Electric Brunch,’ New Haven

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Scott Thompson featuring New Haven’s 99-Rock (WPLR) in the early ’80s.

Scott tells Radio Ink, “Host Rick Allison (far right) led a ‘live’ Electric Brunch broadcast every Friday at the Elm City Diner in New Haven, CT. Invited guests got to choose what song they wanted.”

Also in the photo with Scott and Rick are WPLR News Director Carla Roudabush and news staff Neil Bracidiferro and Pat Hennessy. “A rock station with a 4-person News Department. Don’t hear that anymore,” he adds.

Thanks, Scott! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.