Inside Bob Rivers’ Creative Genius: The Stories Behind an Icon

Radio lost one of its most creative and inspiring personalities this past week. The Bob Rivers Show with Bob, Spike, and Joe dominated morning ratings in Seattle for 25 years.

Before Bob and I began working together in the early 2000s at KZOK Seattle, I viewed his show primarily through his Twisted Tunes parodies. However, I soon discovered there was much more. After listening to several shows, I was impressed by how entertaining, deep, and diverse the show was.

Bob flew me and the cast—Spike O’Neill, Downtown Joe, Arik Korman, and Maura Gallucci—to Orcas Island off Seattle for a weekend workshop at Rosario Resort & Spa. After dinner, Bob drove me around the island and asked for my impression of the show. I told him, “Your show is funny, has captivating characters, and is smart. It sounds like NPR’s Morning Edition on steroids!”

Over the years, we held several weekend workshops in the San Juan Islands, including Friday Harbor. During these sessions, Bob and I would discuss various topics, from addressing issues with the show and the cast to sharing thoughts on life, family, hiking adventures, politics, and metaphysics.

I last saw Bob at the August Morning Show Boot Camp in San Diego. He was upbeat and expressed gratitude for our long-standing relationship. I called him just before he passed away last week. Although his resonant voice had weakened due to cancer, he remained enthusiastic and gracious.

Since his passing, I spoke with several industry notables in Bob’s circle who shared their memories and stories about him.

COHOST SPIKE O’NEILL

Can you share how you and Bob met? I love the story.

I was a caller on Bob’s show in Baltimore, where he parodied “Monday, Monday” with “Hyundai, Hyundai.” As a car salesman at my dad’s dealership, I complained about it on air. Bob’s manager had him test drive a Hyundai with me, which led to my internship on his show. We quickly collaborated on a Twisted Tune parody. Two weeks later, Bob took me and co-host Sean Donahue (son of Tom Donahue, considered the father of Progressive Rock Radio) to KISW in Seattle.

I admired how you and Bob collaborated on storytelling. Bob would tell stories, and you would illustrate them by doing impressions of people in the story.

We learned how to dance without stepping on each other’s feet in front of the judges, the audience.

The show had top ratings at KISW and KZOK. Why the move to KJR in 2010?

After the recession, management asked Bob to cut the cast from seven to four. Bob insisted that everyone stay or nobody would, leading us to KJR until his retirement in 2014.

What did you learn from Bob?

He taught me that everyone has a moment to shine and that every voice matters. He was a generous mentor who was passionate about everything he did.

Bob was also generous during his Radio Hall of Fame induction.

He insisted that the “The Bob Rivers Show” be in the Hall of Fame and recognized us for our contributions.

You, Joe, and Bob worked on new Twisted Tunes just before he passed.

Yes, Bob wanted to do one more trip around the park and cut a couple of new songs before he left us, and he engineered a session in a studio last week with Joe Cocker’s touring band, the original band behind the first Twisted Tunes.

EXECUTIVE SHOW DIRECTOR ARIK KORMAN

You have an entertaining story about meeting Bob during his KISW stint.

After Bob did a weekend talk show, talk station KIRO gave him a shot at prime time middays. Bob brought Spike and Joe with him. It was the late ‘90s, and the initial segment focused on Microsoft, Bill Gates, and computers. They turned off the mics and noticed the phones were completely dead. Bob told me, “Okay, Einstein. What do we do now?”

I said, “Ask the audience a specific question.” Bob opened the mic and said, “I bet there’s nobody in Seattle that doesn’t have a computer.” The phones were jammed with callers for three hours!

Arik, you were instrumental in getting the show and KZOK involved with World Vision. Bob said it was his proudest accomplishment.

We have helped 150,000 people worldwide in countless undeveloped countries, such as India, Bangladesh, and those in Africa. Bob saw the value of helping people and connecting the show and audience with something bigger than themselves. Building this community felt like a family in the Northwest and the world.

It’s easy to make people mad. It’s harder to make people laugh and even harder to make them cry. Making listeners laugh and cry like The Bob Rivers Show creates a deep connection with them.

What did you learn from Bob Rivers?

Bob was the greatest negotiator who ever lived. He also knew how to build an audience and made people feel like they were the most important people in the world. He taught me the value of curiosity. Bob was fearless and open to new experiences, like keeping bees, making maple syrup, becoming a pilot, and traveling the world.

Bob was a democratic host.

Yes, he empowered people to do what they did best. He trusted us to play our defined roles. He was almost always positive, but he could be stern when we did not do what we were supposed to.

What was Bob’s superpower?

He was a kind person. He continually asked how to help others, including family, friends, broadcasters, and the world. Bob appreciated every moment and every interaction with the people he cared about.

BOB’S AGENT, PAUL ANDERSON

You’ve said meeting Bob was serendipitous.

I met Bob Rivers in the ’90s when I bought his used Range Rover. He invited me to lunch, and I became his music lawyer. I was a media lawyer and did his deal with Atlantic Records for his Twisted Tunes.

Bob then introduced me to broadcasting by suggesting I represent BJ Shea, who was my guinea pig for becoming a talent agent. I aced it, and I began representing Bob. I was the only agent he had in his career.

Bob had many skills and attributes. Which ones stood out to you?

His greatest attribute was valuing his relationships personally and professionally and building them on integrity. He was a skilled show host, producer, and musician. Bob was one of the most consequential people in my life, personally and professionally.

What was extraordinary about Bob Rivers?

Bob lived with extraordinary gratitude, curiosity, and vision. Whether making music or maple syrup, he never stopped, setting a standard perhaps none of us can emulate. He once said, “We’re all directors of our own life. How you live your life is up to you.”

Curiosity, kindness, and World Vision were repeated themes describing Bob Rivers. Radio and the world need more people like you. We miss you, my friend.