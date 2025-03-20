Hennessy Aspilaire II Joins MediaCo to Lead Partnerships & Events

MediaCo Holding has appointed Hennessy Aspilaire II as Director of Partnerships, Music & Live Experiences, where he will lead brand partnerships, sponsorships, and event collaborations. He comes to MediaCo after seven years at iHeartMedia New York.

His role will focus on expanding revenue opportunities and cultural impact across MediaCo’s major events, including Summer Jam, Who’s Next, and Fiestas Patrias.

During his time at iHeart, he helped to shape sponsorship strategies for The Breakfast Club, The Black Effect Podcast Network, Powerhouse, and Jingle Ball. Beyond his work in brand partnerships, Aspilaire is the creator and host of the entrepreneurial storytelling platform Hustle with Hennessy.

MediaCo NY Audio Group SVP of Revenue Victor Giacomelli said, “Hennessy’s track record of aligning brands with culturally relevant content and live experiences makes him a natural fit for this role. His expertise, relationships, and passion for the culture will be instrumental in driving new opportunities for MediaCo. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Aspilaire added, “This opportunity is personal for me. I grew up on these stations—they weren’t just background noise, they were part of the culture that shaped me. I’ve been to Summer Jam as a fan, so stepping into this role now feels full-circle. This isn’t just about selling sponsorships—it’s about building meaningful partnerships that amplify our culture, celebrate our community, and elevate the live music experience. MediaCo has a legacy of shaping urban music, and I’m honored to help write the next chapter.”