Hope Media Group Elevates Scott Herrold to Chief of Content

Hope Media Group has promoted Scott Herrold to Chief of Content. Herrold, who joined the organization in January 2023 as Chief of Programming, previously oversaw HMG’s radio brands, including KSBJ in Houston and national networks WayFM and Vida Unida.

In his new role, Herrold will continue to lead radio programming while also developing content strategies across HMG’s streaming and digital platforms like World’s Biggest Small Group and God Listens: The Prayer App.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo said, “Scott understands the huge opportunity we have to create compelling content that transcends a singular platform. His leadership over all content is but another step forward for our ability to engage people to love Jesus, serve others, and spread Hope across our multiple brands.”

Herrold commented, “At its heart, our mission is about building relationships. There are so many ways to redefine what community and connection look like today. As we move forward, we have endless opportunities to create content that engages and inspires people who appreciate Christian music & conversation.”