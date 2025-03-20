Beasley Sees Q4 Gains, But Layoffs and Refinancing Take a Toll

Political advertising helped Beasley Media Group close out 2024 with a modest revenue increase in the fourth quarter, but despite that boost, the company posted a net loss for both the quarter and the full year, citing refinancing costs and restructuring expenses.

For the three months ending December 31, Beasley reported $67.3 million in revenue, a 2.3% increase year-over-year. The boost came largely from $8.3 million in political ad revenue, which helped offset declines in commercial advertising and revenue lost from the sale of its Wilmington station, as well as the shutdown of its esports division and Guarantee Digital.

Beasley reported a net loss of $2.1 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $6.4 million in Q4 2023. The company pointed to one-time expenses related to its September exchange offer, October refinancing, and severance costs from layoffs in late 2024.

For the full year, Beasley posted $240.3 million in revenue, down from $247.1 million in 2023. Political ad revenue totaled $12.1 million for the year. Digital revenue remained a growth area, reaching $46.7 million – 19.4% of total revenue – up 2.9% year-over-year.

Operating income for the quarter held steady at $7.6 million, matching the same period in 2023. The previous year’s Q4 results had included a one-time $6 million gain from the sale of Beasley’s esports franchise, The Outlaws, but cost-cutting measures helped maintain profitability in 2024.

“2024 was a transformative year for Beasley as we took decisive actions to strengthen our balance sheet, streamline our operations, and position the Company for long-term success,” said Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley. “Through disciplined cost management and strategic capital initiatives, we achieved approximately $20.0 million in annualized expense reductions, improved our leverage profile, and enhanced our financial flexibility.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Beasley plans to expand its digital business, aligning with broader industry trends.

“We see substantial opportunities in harnessing data-driven insights, enhancing direct-to-consumer engagement, and providing our advertisers with cutting-edge marketing solutions,” Beasley said. The company plans to strengthen its financial foundation with a leaner cost structure and a refined brand portfolio, aiming to accelerate digital expansion and long-term growth.

“These efforts,” Beasley added, “have reinforced our ability to navigate industry challenges while capitalizing on new growth opportunities in audio and digital media.”