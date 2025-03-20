Delilah to Receive LABF Insight Award at NAB Show 2025

Syndicated personality Delilah will be honored for her five-decade tenure in radio with the fourth annual Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation during the NAB Show Welcome on April 7 in Las Vegas.

The Insight Award, presented by the LABF, acknowledges individuals or organizations whose work enhances the public’s understanding of media’s role in society. Past recipients include actor and educator LeVar Burton, CBS News’ 60 Minutes, and journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Delilah, whose show is syndicated by Premiere Networks, reaches more than eight million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations nationwide. She has hosted her current show since 1984, blending personal stories, song dedications, and heartfelt advice. Her ability to foster connection and comfort has made her a significant figure in the industry.

Her contributions have earned her a seat in both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. She also won the NAB Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year in 2016 and has been recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio.

Delilah was honored with the first-ever Gracies Icon Award during the 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards luncheon.

NAB Industry Affairs Executive Vice President April Carty-Sipp said, “Delilah’s impact on broadcasting is undeniable, and her recognition with the Insight Award reflects the excellence and innovation celebrated at NAB Show.”

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer, and Jack Goodman, longtime DC-based communications attorney, added, “Delilah’s extraordinary ability to connect with listeners, her passion for storytelling, and her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others exemplify the essence of the Insight Award. We are thrilled to honor her remarkable contributions to broadcasting.”