Delilah Honored As Icon At 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media celebrated the remarkable achievements of eight women leaders at the 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards luncheon at Tribeca 360° in New York City. During the event, the first-ever Gracies Icon Award was presented to syndicated radio star Delilah.

The honorees, spanning various sectors from television to digital media, were acknowledged for their diverse talents and for inspiring the next generation of women leaders, including students present through the Google News Initiative Fellowship. The event also featured raffles and a silent auction on an original piece of artwork of Linda Hamilton as Wonder Woman created during the event by J.O. Jerusalem as attendees watched on.

For the ceremony, Kay Olin was presented with this year’s AWM Legacy Leadership Award, while Audacy COO Susan Larkin and Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes also represented radio on the awards stage. Other honorees were MSNBC President Rashida Jones, The CW’s EVP of Distribution, Strategy and Affiliate Relations Rebekah Dopp, ESPN EVP of Programming and Acquisitions Rosalyn Durant, and Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Accounting Officer Lori Locke.

The luncheon concluded with a compelling fireside chat with Delilah, led by RAB President Erica Farber. Delilah shared her gratitude and elation at receiving this honor, recalling her previous Gracie Award as a career highlight.

Each recipient’s remarks from the event were rich with gratitude and the spirit of teamwork as the event underscored AWM’s mission to connect, recognize, and educate women in media. Repeated messages of empowerment, relationship-building, and the creation of strong teams being central to the day’s celebrations.