How Joel Oxley Leads America’s #1 Revenue Radio Station

(By Mike McVay) The November print edition of Radio Ink was released on Monday. In it, I authored an interview with broadcast leaders about the concept of leadership itself. Interviewees included Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, Urban One Radio Division and Reach Media CEO David Kantor, Alpha Media EVP/Content Phil Becker, CEO & President of the Radio Advertising Bureau Erica Farber, and Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes.

I also got to ask the same questions to SVP/General Manager of Hubbard’s DC market, Joel Oxley. Joel has the distinction of leading the #1 OTA Revenue station in America. WTOP posted $69m in Over The Air revenue for 2022. WTOP outdid the #2 billing station (KIIS/Los Angeles) by $25m. I share his thoughts now as a Radio Ink digital exclusive.

I asked Joel about his approach to bringing together and motivating a team. Not surprisingly he noted that they take the meaning of “team” seriously. He said, “Our vision and mission have been updated many times over the years. We strive to be the best at what we do and have a plan to get there.” He continued, “Our goal is to be consistent. Treat people well. Communicate constantly. Train and develop. Keep the BS and politics to a minimum. Put people in roles that they feel good about and the likelihood of performing well goes way up.”

“Leaders lead from the front,” is a phrase with military origin. The interpretation is that leadership should happen where the action is, enabling them to see firsthand what’s happening in real-time and react. Oxley believes in MBWA: Management By Walking Around. He believes that you have to talk to people. “Over time get to know them. Have a good understanding of what they do. And know what they do well and have them do more of that.” He added, “At the same time fix the problems.” That style of management has always been one that I’ve embraced as well. I am also a believer that you never ask anyone to do anything that you wouldn’t do. That move has proven to build faith among a team.

The tools and analytics available today are greater than ever and often more easily accessible to a manager and their competitors. There’s been a leveling of the playing field. I asked Joel if his management style, or that of other leaders on his team has changed. The answer was a resounding yes. “We’re more informed. Don’t have to go with gut feelings or anecdotal information anywhere near as much. Data helps to inform better decisions. But we all must still rely on our experience and knowledge. You can’t just go with what raw data says. And you have to consider the source. All this has to be considered to come up with the best possible decisions.”

I know that I learned leadership from those I’ve worked with and worked for in the past. Not one person, but many who I learned a little bit from, which continues to this day. My previous employers, people that I worked with, and those who I consider having mentored me. Even if they were unaware at that time that they were mentoring me. It’s gratifying to know that a leader of Mr. Oxley’s stature has had similar influences on his career. Very few people accomplish anything without the help of others.

Joel shared, “Shortly after I became GM at WTOP I very quickly had a couple of very good years. I thought I had it all figured out. My boss at the time, Kari Winston, brought me in for my review and said that while my numbers were good I was nowhere near where I needed to be. I was upset for a couple days, but then I thought about it more deeply. She was right – I had a lot to learn. There were so many ways for me to get better. I was just at the beginning. It took guts to call me out and do it the right way. She did, and I am forever grateful. It helped me to improve. The lesson is to have the hard conversations because that’s how you get your people to grow.”

It’s no secret that leadership success is often dependent on their team. It’s about interviewing and hiring well so you realize growth and success. I asked Oxley what one attribute he looks for when hiring a leader for his team. What is it that you’d want this new hire to hold as a truth of how to lead? “They have to be a people person and a businessperson. They have to have courage to do the hard stuff. Management is hard. You have to motivate your team and yourself constantly. You have to have hard conversations frequently. And at the same time be able to keep your staff positive and improving. A fine line. The ones who balance that line are the ones that drive you to success.”

Oxley is clearing a strong and highly successful leader. He of course has someone who leads from above him, Hubbard CEO Ginny Morris. Speaking at a recent conference this past fall, she was asked the secret to the success of WTOP. Her reply: the station was already successful when they bought it, so she let them operate and enhance their success. A perfect answer. It takes a disciplined approach to allow winners to win and leaders to lead.

Joel Oxley is the Senior Vice President and Market Manager for WTOP, Federal News Network, and 2060 Digital in Washington, D.C. for Hubbard Broadcasting. Since becoming GM in 1998 he has led WTOP to multiple Murrow and Marconi awards as the perennial top revenue station in the country according to BIA.

Mike McVay is President of McVay Media and can be reached at [email protected]. Read Mike’s Radio Ink archives here. Find his full interviews on broadcast leadership in this month’s print edition here.