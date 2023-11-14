Tomorrow Is Forecast 2024: Are You In Or Are You Out?

What do these broadcasting and business leaders, innovators, and legends have in common?

Jeff Charney

Founder & CEO, MKHSTRY and former CMO of Progressive/Aflac



Curtis LeGeyt

President & CEO, National Association of Broadcasters



Bill Wilson

CEO, Townsquare Media



Pat LaPlatney

Co-CEO/President, Gray Television



Caroline Beasley

CEO, Beasley Media Group



Anthony Iannarino

Best-selling author, founder of B2B Sales Coach

They’ll All Be On Stage At Forecast 2024!



Now in its 21st year, Forecast is recognized throughout the industry for offering an unparalleled opportunity to hear from leaders in every segment of our industry: Sales, marketing, legal, regulatory, digital, and programming. Their insights will make a difference in your 2024 numbers, goals, and achievements!



What’s In Store



Some highlights from the Forecast 2024 agenda:



Jeff Charney and Mike McVay discuss the “End of the World as We Know It.”



In Signals of Change: Exploring Broadcasters, FCC, and Congressional Dynamics, Frank Montero, Managing Partner, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, moderates a discussion of how regulatory changes impact the industry.



Lou Paskalis, CEO and Founder of AJL Advisory and Chief Strategy Officer of Ad Fontes Media, presents a way forward for local newsrooms with The News Is the News.



Andrew Rosen of Miller Kaplan leads a discussion between industry analysts during Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2024.



Dave “Chachi” Denes, President/Co-founder, Benztown, and The Promise and Pitfalls of AI Technology in Broadcasting panel provides insight into the legal and moral implications of this emerging technology.



Check out our full agenda online.



Network With The Best

From a delightful continental breakfast to a delicious lunch to a sumptuous cocktail reception, along with morning and afternoon breaks, Forecast features multiple opportunities to network with your peers.



Don’t Miss Out

The countdown is on, and all eyes (and ears) are on NYC.

About Forecast 2024



Forecast 2024 takes place at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 15, 2023. Register online today!