Want More Effective Audio Ads? Say Less

A recent UK study into what makes for the most effective audio ads in radio and streaming has demonstrated a direct correlation between audio word count and advertising efficacy. The research used data from more than 10,000 campaigns analyzed and rated by the public.

The main finding: reducing word density in audio ads can lead to higher brand recognition and increased web traffic. Specifically, cutting just 10 words from an audio ad can improve its Creative Standout score by 1%. This metric is crucial as it represents ads that truly resonate with listeners, scoring an 8-10 on a ten-point scale. This trim can also lead to a 0.25% uptick in web traffic, signifying a strong link between audio ad impact and direct consumer response.

Audiotrack, Colourtext, and Radiocentre contributed to the research, covered in-depth in this week’s Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group blog.

The study found the average UK audio commercial uses 169 words per minute, with variations across sectors. For instance, food and drink ads average 155 words per minute, while financial services ads average 180. When examining the practical effects of word density on campaign performance, three categories were assessed: light (147 words per minute), medium (171), and heavy (195). Campaigns with heavier word counts often include disclaimers or terms and conditions, which can decrease performance.

The data model showed that a 30-second ad with 24 extra words could result in 160,000 fewer web visitors for a campaign reaching 33 million, a significant -27% drop in response. Conversely, removing 48 words from a 60-second script could yield a 20% increase in Creative Standout and a 38% growth in web response.

Advertising expert Christopher Smith from Plot Twist Creative emphasizes the “less is more” philosophy. He advocates for a single-minded approach, where silence can be as potent as sound. An ad should not feel compelled to fill every second, brevity can lead to success.