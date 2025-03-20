Christian Broadcasters Call on Lawmakers to Protect AM Radio

As the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to garner widespread support, the CEO of the largest Catholic radio network in the United States is urging congressional leaders to recognize the essential role of AM radio in both public safety and religious broadcasting.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Relevant Radio Chairman and CEO Rev. Francis J. Hoffman emphasized AM radio’s continued importance, particularly in emergencies when other communication methods may fail.

“AM Radio has served as a crucial source of information during emergencies, delivering real-time updates when other communication methods falter. In the face of hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and power outages, AM stations continue broadcasting even when cell networks and internet services are disrupted,” Hoffman wrote. “Reducing AM Radio’s reach would put countless lives at risk in their most critical moments.”

Hoffman also highlighted AM radio’s significance to Relevant Radio’s mission. The network provides faith-based content that he says is increasingly necessary in an era of cultural and spiritual decline.

Hoffman stated, “Whether in times of crisis or the quiet moments of daily life, AM radio continues to be a beacon of truth, service, and faith.” Hoffman urged lawmakers to pass the legislation to ensure that AM radio remains a cornerstone of national communication infrastructure.

He isn’t the only Christian broadcaster to step up to bat for the AM band recently.

National Association of Religious Broadcasters CEO Troy Miller penned an op-ed for Newsmax earlier this month, saying, “At its core, this issue touches on a fundamental principle: Americans should have the freedom to access content of their choosing without corporate gatekeepers determining what they can and cannot hear. AM radio provides a platform for voices that might otherwise be marginalized by algorithm-driven digital platforms.”

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act would mandate that automakers include AM radio in all new vehicles at no additional cost, ensuring continued access to critical emergency communications, public safety alerts, and diverse programming for millions of Americans.

The bipartisan legislation currently has 57 Senate co-sponsors and 117 House co-sponsors, following a surge in support after broadcasters lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill.