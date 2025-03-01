New IndyCar Season Brings Live Coverage To SiriusXM

SiriusXM is set to deliver comprehensive coverage of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season. The broadcasts will also include qualifying and practice sessions, all airing on the dedicated SiriusXM IndyCar Nation channel.

Subscribers can listen to all 18 events on the IndyCar calendar, including the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to NTT IndyCar Series events, SiriusXM will air races from the INDY NXT by Firestone series, which showcases emerging talent in open-wheel racing.

Beyond live race coverage, SiriusXM offers a variety of IndyCar-focused shows and podcasts, delivering news and insights from racing experts. Brick-by-Brick, hosted by Jack Arute and 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan, airs Wednesdays on SiriusXM IndyCar Nation. Fans can also find the podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi, with new episodes airing weekly and on race days.

SiriusXM also continues its partnership with Meyer Shank Racing, showcasing the brand on Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda and as a co-title sponsor on Marcus Armstrong’s No. 66 SiriusXM/Root Insurance Honda. The brand will also be featured on Helio Castroneves’ No. 06 Honda at the Indianapolis 500 in May.

SiriusXM will integrate its Octane station into the partnership, with multi-platinum rock band Shinedown featured on the No. 60 car for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.