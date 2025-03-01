Former NY Governor David Patterson Joins 77WABC Lineup

Former New York Democratic Governor David Patterson is joining 77WABC‘s Left vs. Right, as a permanent co-host alongside James Flippin. The Saturday show offers bipartisan debates on political, social, and economic issues, with a focus on finding common ground.

Patterson made history as the first African American governor of New York. He also served as a New York State Senator, where he rose to the position of Senate Minority Leader and chaired the New York Democratic Party.

He has appeared regularly on The Cats Roundtable with Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis, Cats & Cosby with Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby, and Sid in The Morning with Sid Rosenberg. Patterson’s radio career began as a substitute host for John Gambling on WOR, eventually leading to his own afternoon drive show.

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis commented, “I have known David for many years. He is a common-sense politician, with the ability to make insightful observations about national and local politics. David represents the Democratic perspective with a level-head and a focus on finding the common ground that unites us and moves us forward. Our listeners already know David. His entrée to a regularly scheduled co-host of Left vs. Right will be a welcome addition to our listeners.”

Patterson said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the permanent WABC Radio line-up and to represent the left side of things. As Americans, we have more in common than we might realize. With common sense, we can come together as Americans and New Yorkers and solve our problems. I’m looking forward to working with James and helping to bring New Yorkers together.”