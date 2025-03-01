Brooke Summers To Dig ‘Country Daily Dirt’ For CBS News Radio

CBS News Radio is set to debut a new entertainment feature, The CBS Country Daily Dirt, hosted by radio personality Brooke Summers. The one-minute daily segment is tailored for morning drive and will launch on March 3.

Brooke Summers, who hosts afternoons on NRG Media’s Froggy 98 (KFGE) in Lincoln, NE, brings a strong country music background to the show. She has twice served as a voiceover announcer for The Academy of Country Music Awards, been nominated for a New Face of Country Music award, and hosts CBS Country Music Holiday Specials.

CBS Radio executive editor Jennifer Brown said, “Brooke Summers knows country. We can’t wait for listeners across the country to hear Brooke and The CBS Country Daily Dirt.”