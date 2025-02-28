Albuquerque’s 93.3 The Q Brings Back Two Familiar Names

Cumulus Media Albuquerque has introduced a revamped weekday lineup for 93.3 The Q (KOBQ), with the return of a couple of friendly voices. Most notably, Leah Black is back to co-host mornings alongside Program Director Carlos Duran.

Black previously co-hosted mornings and afternoons when the station aired as 93.3 KOB-FM. The station also welcomes back Janae Martinez to Afternoon Drive, who had shared the time slot with Duran, in a solo role.

Cumulus Albuquerque Vice President/Market Manager Jeff Berry stated, “These additions reflect Cumulus Media’s commitment to delivering fresh, engaging, and high-quality local content to our listeners. Carlos D and Leah Black’s new show brings a dynamic and exciting energy to mornings, while Janae Martinez’s return ensures that our afternoons remain a powerful connection point for Albuquerque. Together, this team represents the very best of Albuquerque radio.”

Duran said, “Leah is not only a fantastic broadcaster but also a great friend. Watching her growth beyond the mic has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to have her back at 93.3 The Q. Our chemistry and shared love for this city will make this new show something truly special for our listeners.”

Black added, “I’ve known Carlos for decades and have always admired his ability to connect with listeners. Teaming up with him to wake up the Duke City is a true dream. We already know each other so well, and I think that creates a natural and entertaining dynamic that listeners will love. Carlos and I share a common desire to laugh and have fun, and we can’t wait to bring everyone along for the ride.”

Martinez commented, “As a proud Burqueña, I’m absolutely over the moon to be back at my favorite station—the one I’ve always called home! This is a full-circle moment that fills me with so much joy and gratitude. There’s nothing like connecting with my community right here in Albuquerque, and it feels amazing to be back where I truly belong. Let’s create new memories together and make afternoons on 93.3 The Q unforgettable!”